SARASOTA- Two armed masked men walk inside a Pizza Hut on 17th St. in Sarasota, hoping to rob the place but for one employee becoming a victim wasn’t an option.

Just before midnight, 22-year-old Alexsandr Gorislavets faced a life and death situation when 20–year–old Henry Morley and 21–year–old Shawnathan Young pointed a gun at him.

Gorislavets fired back with his legal to carry gun because he feared for his life.

Once shots were fired, Young, Morley, 18-year–old David Welch and 23–year–old Deshawn Reid fled by foot.

Young wasn’t able to run all the way, so the other suspects left him behind until they were able to borrow a car and drive him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Nobody else suffered any injuries and Young is expected to make a full recovery.

The four men involved are facing one count of felony armed robbery.