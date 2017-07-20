SARASOTA- Two armed masked men walk inside a Pizza Hut on 17th St. in Sarasota, hoping to rob the place but for one employee becoming a victim wasn’t an option.

Just before midnight, 22-year-old Alexsandr Gorislavets faced a life and death situation when 20–year–old Henry Morley and 21–year–old Shawnathan Young pointed a gun at him.

Gorislavets fired back with his legal to carry gun because he feared for his life.

Once shots were fired, Young, Morley, 18-year–old David Welch and 23–year–old Deshawn Reid fled by foot.

Young wasn’t able to run all the way, so the other suspects left him behind until they were able to borrow a car and drive him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Nobody else suffered any injuries and Young is expected to make a full recovery.

The four men involved are facing one count of felony armed robbery.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.