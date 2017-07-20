Sarasota-Nathan Benderson Park gets a new CEO.

The board of directors of the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates said Wednesday afternoon that it had appointed Florida Sports Foundation executive Stephen V. Rodriguez to lead SANCA starting in August.

According to the Herald Tribune, The change comes two months before the park holds the area’s biggest international sporting event, the World Rowing Championships, which is expected to attract 40,000 people to the park from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1.

In May, CEO Bob Sullivan announced that he intended to leave at the end of the year.

Rodriguez, has more than 25 years of event marketing and management experience and more than 13 years of professional experience in the sports industry.