BRADENTON- Bradenton’s Women’s Resource Center and local businesses are working to highlight the efforts of female entrepreneurs, they held a “Friendraiser” helping to promote local vendors.

Building and painting mermaids started as a way to pass time for 12 year olds Katie and Amelia.

“I was pretty bored this summer, so I just started to make them and sell them.”

Now they’re starting businesses before they even enter high school.

“My friend she has like a store on the island,” Katie Burgess said. “And she asked for some, so I made them and gave them too her,”

“My mom and dad they are really good at art,” “And I sort of grew into art and the love of the ocean.”

Their booth was just one of the featured shops at the Women’s Resource Center Summer Market featuring female entrepreneurs.

“The reason we call this a ‘friendraiser’ is because it is women entrepreneurs in the Jennings Arcade selling or promoting their businesses. And it ties into the women’s resource center

because it’s another resource for women to share their experiences.”

The resource center offers classes and business advice to women entering the workforce or starting a business.

“They helped me design my business,” “Made me realize how to do a business plan. They have attorneys that will work with you, and counseling.”

Proceeds from the Unique Boutique go directly to the center, and some of the volunteers who work there are entrepreneurs themselves.

“A lot of my customers are customers of the boutique,” “Ladies who come in there, and they’ll see a wreath, did you make that, yes, so they’ll either order, or I’ll make it special for them.”

They’re hoping summer markets help raise money for the Women’s Resource Center, so they can continue inspiring the next generation of young entrepreneurs.

“It’s really fun to make them and then feel accomplished when people say oh that looks great!”

And Amelia and Katie are working to make sure their businesses continue to grow.

“We’re planning to,” Amelia said. “If it doesn’t interfere with a lot of school work. So, yes!.”

Two more summer markets are planning for August and September.