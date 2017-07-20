The volleyball community is still mourning and stunned at the sudden loss of former pro beach volleyball player and area high school coach Joe Rohr. The 43 year–old passed away in his sleep Monday night. Graduating from Bayshore High and leading the Cardinal Mooney and Riverview volleyball programs, Rohr left his mark on the Suncoast region on and off the courts.
The family has created a “go fund me” page to help with financing. If you wish to contribute click on the link below.
