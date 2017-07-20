Sarasota-Carlie Brucia’s father is furious that her killer could get off death row.

After a 10-2 jury decision, Joseph Smith was sentenced to death for the murder of 11 year old Carlie Brucia in 2005.

But, a circuit judge has now ruled that Smith can have a new sentencing trial stemming from a recent Supreme Court ruling requiring juries to be unanimous when sentencing someone to death.

The high court decided any Florida death row inmate sentenced after 2002 could have a new sentencing trial.

Carlie’s father, Joe Brucia, is furious, saying quote “I don’t feel it has anything to do about justice or the law. We’ve been waiting a long time, the family and I, we were looking for some kind of justice and it seems to elude us,”

Joseph Smith’s new trial date has not been scheduled yet.