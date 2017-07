SARASOTA- An SUV flips over with a driver inside when two vehicles collide on Fruitville Road near I-75 today.

Only two drivers were involved when both vehicles… The flipped SUV and the badly damaged red vehicle collided during rush hour.

The Florida State Highway Patrol though says neither driver sustained serious injuries although traffic had to be re-routed for at least an hour as first responders worked to remove the totaled cars.