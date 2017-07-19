Manatee-State College of Florida is set to receive $650,000 in performance funding.

According to the Herald Tribune, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota was one of 22 Florida state colleges to receive a share of $30 million in state performance funding under a new rule approved this week by the Board of Education. For the second year in a row, SCF received a “silver” rating and will get $650,000 of the $30 million to go toward one-time expenses like technology upgrades and capital improvement funding.

The performance funding is non-recurring money that colleges receive based on measurements including retention and completion rates, job placement and salaries for graduates.