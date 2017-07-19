Republican Senator John McCain’s office announced in a statement Wednesday night that a recent surgery revealed a cancerous tumor in his brain, and that he is considering chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
A statement from the office of Senator McCain said he underwent the procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix on Friday.
Pathology after the procedure revealed that a primary brain tumor was associated with the blood clot.
BREAKING: Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/wd2otHezMP
