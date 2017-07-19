Sarasota-The Sarasota City Commission approves new leash laws on Monday.

Dog owners must keep their pets on leashes when they visit Sarasota Parks that don’t have a fenced–in area specifically for canine visitors. According to the Herald Tribune, the new rules are designed to simplify the city’s admittedly convoluted leash laws that have previously relied on the county’s rules. Instead, the blanket leash law will avoid confusion about where dogs could roam free. Now, dogs will only be allowed to play off leash at the city’s fenced, formal dog park at Arlington park. But plans are underway to create new off–leash specific areas at Gillespie park and Whitaker gateway park on the Bayfront.