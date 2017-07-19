PUNTA GORDA- It’s the hardest job anyone will ever have, being a parent.

Dané Strom is a new mother to 11 month old Brantley.

“It’s a lot of fun and its very rewarding,” says Strom.

But it’s also hard work. Jean Tucker has more than 15 years of experience counseling children and parents. She is the Vice President of Outpatient Services of Charlotte Behavioral Health care and says parents should focus on positive reinforcement.

“Well parents should really try to catch kids being good , sometime parents spend so much time focusing on what they are doing wrong and chastising rather than spending some time talking to them about the things they are doing well,” says Tucker.

Tucker says parents should choose there words carefully.

“Try not to use the word but after it cause a lot of parents will say you did great cleaning your room but, you missed this one thing over here and what the child hears is, it’s not good enough,” says Tucker.

Parents can set aside time to have meaningful conversations with their kids, whether at the dinner table or the playground.

“Spend a few minutes with them to say hey you’re important and I’m going to carve out time in my very busy schedule, which is why purposeful. You really want to think about it and build in as much time as you can to in around all the chaos that’s going on in your family,” says Tucker.

Strom says shes taking it day by day.

“But it’s my job to do the best I can in raising him, and make sure he comes into his own uniqueness because I believe he has a purpose,” says Strom.