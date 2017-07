MANATEE- Manatee County Detectives are still looking for the man responsible for robbing a Payless Shoe Store last week in Bradenton.

Today, the Sheriff’s Office released new footage of the robbery where you can see the cashier opening up the cash register after being threatened with an implied weapon. Detectives describe the man as a slim, 5 foot 7 male with grey hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.