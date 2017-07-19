SARASOTA COUNTY-A domestic dispute ends up with law enforcement surrounding a house.

The North Port Police Department reports they received around a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the 3300 block of Needles Terrace in North Port.

There was a conflict involving a father and son where the son hit the father in the head with the butt end of a 22 rifle.

The father was transported to the ER in North Port and was released.

The North Port Police Department, City of North Port Fire Rescue, North Port Command Center Truck, and SWAT team surrounded the area around Needles Terrace.

Police set up a PA system to communicate with son to draw him out of the house.

A neighbor of the suspect says this family has been causing problems since last October getting the attention of law enforcement.

As of now the North Port Police Department is leaving several officers to surround the house.

The police plan not to enter the house tonight and there are no threats or injuries.