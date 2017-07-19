Manatee-The popular Jiggs Landing Fish Camp on the Braden River may be expanded to include a nature trail, another boardwalk and more rental cabins. Charlie Hunsicker, the county’s Director of Parks and Natural Resources, will propose in August that the five acres across from the Evers Reservoir be connected by a roadside trail with the adjoining fish camp directly to the south. According to the Herald Tribune, four or five more cabins, a stand–alone restroom and a looped trail with a boardwalk overlooking the reservoir could be built there for an estimated $500,000.

Park impact fees paid on new home construction could be a funding source. Hunsicker said his next step will be to discuss the possibility of an offer with the manatee county commission, which is currently in its summer recess.