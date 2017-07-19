Repeal the Affordable Care Act, Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota Joe Gruters says that’s what voters were promised.

“I think there feet should be held to the fire,” Gruters said. “Because they voted for the repeal bill 50 plus times when they were in the minority and I think they should vote on the same bill they voted on before.”

Gruters says if Senators can’t agree on a replacement plan, then the repeal should come first.

“To me it’s disingenuous to say you’re for something,” Gruters said. “And then when you have the opportunity to do it to pull the papers back.”

If the Affordable Care Act stays in effect, Gruters says it will continue to hurt American workers.

“It’s changed our country’s workplace,” Gruters says. “There is a lot of people that have been pushed to part time jobs, people struggling two three jobs, small businesses that are now having to buy insurance on the marketplace that’s more expensive.”

Gruters says new legislation should keep some parts of the Affordable Care Act, but a repeal is necessary.

“Certianly we want to make sure we take care of people with pre-existing conditions,” Gruters said. “And some of these other issues that Obamacare did bring in that was positive, but at the same time we can’t bankrupt our country doing it.”

Gruters says a full repeal could also encourage bipartisan replacement efforts.

“The problem is when Obamacare was passed you had all Democrats vote for it, no republicans,” Gruters said. “So that’s why you have this conflict. If you come together, and try to create some bill that everyone can agree with the together as a country we can move forward.”

A vote to repeal has been delayed until at least next week.