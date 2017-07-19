SARASOTA- A story that shocked the Suncoast and the nation, Joseph Smith was sentenced to death in 2005, in the battery, kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2004.

Carlie Brucia was last seen alive in surveillance video and five days later, her body found here behind a church less than three miles away.

Her killer, 51-year-old smith was convicted and sentenced to death by a 10-2 jury vote.

a new law signed by Gov. Rick Scott that took effect in March, death sentences now need to have a unanimous jury vote instead of the majority.

Criminal Defense Attorney, Derek Byrd is predicting more death penalty cases will be re-surfacing using the re-troactive application of the law.

Byrd says for older cases it’s going to be hard for prosecutors to convince a jury to vote unanimously because witnesses, investigators and family members may not be around.

Brucia’s mother, Susan Schorpen started doing drugs after the murder and died of a heroin overdose earlier this year.

On August 31st the court will hold a case management conference to talk about the penalty trial date for Smith’s case.

His guilty conviction will remain in place.

