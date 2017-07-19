SARASOTA -It all started seven years ago, with a newspaper ad for an ice cream truck.

“Went and looked at the truck, and it’s like I can’t go leave my good job and go do that,” Brenda Zook, owner of B’s Cool Treats, said.

She started taking classes to learn how to start and manage her own business, and she changed her mind.

“And it’s like you know what? I’m gonna do it,” Zook said.

It turned from a part-time job into her new life.

“I started just doing neighborhoods pretty much and birthday parties, and I did that for about three years,” Zook said.

She grew into a local business, and partnered with another local business – Sarasota’s Pop Craft Pops, providing a healthy alternative to your traditional Drumstick.

“I wanted to be a bit different than you know, just the regular neighborhood truck, so I offer a high end ice cream product,” Zook said.

She says everything is okay in moderation, though.

“The old-school things once in a while won’t hurt you,” Zook said.

Kids buzz with excitement when they see her bright orange and yellow truck roll up – a feeling Zook never had as a kid.

“I wasn’t fortunate enough to have an ice cream truck in my neighborhood,” she said. “You know I probably just saw them on cartoons and stuff.”

Now, she spends most of her time in one.

“I can create my own schedule, and you know I’m in charge. I mean B’s Cool Treats is me,” Zook said.

She drives everywhere from summer camps to employee appreciation days.

“I do private parties at home, I’ve done like three different weddings, and rehearsal dinners,” Zook said.

She’s serving up cold treats, with a warm smile.

“Life’s a journey and you never know where you’re gonna end up, but I’m happy about it,” Zook said.

Zook always posts where she will be next on her Facebook page.