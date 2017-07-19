SARASOTA–

A would be victim of an armed robbery pulled a gun on the attackers last night in Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged four men in connection with an Armed Robbery that happened just before midnight on Tuesday Deputies responded to a business at the 3200 block of 17th street, just after 11:30 p.m., for reports of a robbery.

Two suspects wearing dark clothing and masks entered the business with one suspect pulling a gun and the other battering an employee one of the victims armed himself with a gun and shot three rounds at the suspects before both men ran away.

Later a call came from Sarasota Memorial Hospital reporting a man with gunshot wound Deputies responded and found the 3 suspects in a car and the wounded assailant in the hospital.

Each of the men are charged with a single count of felony armed robbery.