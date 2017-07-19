SARASOTA- A 17 year old felon is back behind bars days after he was released from a state penitentiary.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Jonathan Hall on charges of armed burglary only seven days after he was released from prison for stealing a car.

Detectives say hall burglarized a home in the 5700 block of Whitlewood Circle in Sarasota yesterday afternoon while a family was home at the time.

Hall ran out of the home after he was discovered by a 12 year old boy rummaging through a hallway closet

Sheriff Deputies later found hall at a home on Countrywood Drive, where he was arrested after a warrant search of his backpack revealed a pistol and the hoodie he was wearing when he burglarized the home.

He is charged with armed burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.

Hall was just released from prison on July 11, after being sentenced to one year behind bars for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Delinquent.