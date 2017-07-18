SARASOTA COUNTY-Several men are facing felony charges tonight after an unlicensed contractor sting conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office nets nine men.

The Sheriff’s Office reports nine people were arrested on multiple charges during Operation Freelancer IV, an investigation to protect residents from unlicensed contractors.

Detectives worked with the Sarasota County Building Department and two other state agencies, to contact people advertising home repair services that require a license to complete.

As the men arrived at a residence last week, a database was checked to determine if they were licensed and registered as a contractor.

The operation resulted in 11 felony charges and seven misdemeanors.

Investigations Bureau Captain John Walsh says unlicensed contractors prey on the vulnerable.

“We saw this after hurricanes several years ago where people took advantage of that system and tried to come in and do work that they weren’t licensed and insured for. And people payed the price the price for that.”

Those arrested have a total of 40 prior felonies and misdemeanor charges as well as eight convictions.