Longboat Key- It’s official; Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer will be Longboat Key’s next town manager.

The town commission approved his five-year, $187,000 annual salary contract on Monday afternoon, five days after harmer announced he had accepted the job to a stunned county commission. He replaces outgoing town manager Dave Bullock, also a former longtime county leader who plans to retire in January. According to the Herald Tribune, there was some concern brought up by Vice Mayor Ed Zunz about how quick the process was and if they should extend the search to consider other candidates. Zunz ultimately cast the lone vote against the contract. Harmer will officially resign from the county December 8th and begin with Longboat Key on the 11th.