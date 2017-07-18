SIESTA KEY – 15-year-old Gody Marcelin of Port Charlotte died Saturday after being pulled into the Gulf by a rip current.

With others recently being caught in currents in Anna Maria and Panama City, you may want to swim with caution if you’re at the beach on a windy day.

Sarasota County Beach Patrol Captain Roy Routh said if you see strong onshore winds, that may mean a rip current is forming.

“The water starts jetting out, and that’s the current that you feel pulling you seaward,” Routh saidl.

It’s all about looking for the tell-tale signs.

“For example, if you look for a band of foam, that’s moving seawardly, or a sectioning of a wave coming across a sandbar, those are signs of a rip current,” Routh said.

If there is a rip current the beach will be clearly marked with signs, but parents are still keeping a close eye on their children.

“I feel it’s so important; I will never leave him alone,” Jessica Deaton, who goes to the beach with her son, said. “You never know what can happen in the ocean, like the current is so scary.”

If you do find yourself trying to swim to shore without any progress, chances are you’re in a rip current.

“Remain calm, don’t panic, just tread water,” Routh said. “Move your way parallel to shore, either to the right or to the left, and work your way back in.”

Do not try to swim against it.

“I think certain things you just cannot fight against,” Deaton said.”The current can be really strong, even if you’re strong and fit.”

Deaton’s son is young now, but she knows one day, she won’t always be able to watch him swim.

“Especially if they are older and, you know, they’re gonna be with their friends, I think you need to make them aware just by talking and having conversations about it,” Deaton said.

She said there are things even she can try to be safer in the water.

“Probably not going too far, trying to stay close to the beach, type of things like that,” Deaton said.

If you’re planning a beach trip, check Mote Marine Lab’s website for the wind and wave conditions of the day.