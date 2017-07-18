PUNTA GORDA- Senate Republican’s Repeal and Replace plan is now a repeal and delay plan. And the plan is still facing opposition on the Suncoast.

Repeal and Replace or Repeal and Delay, either way Punta Gorda protesters are asking Senator Marco Rubio to vote no.

“The Fights not over,” Nancy Razvoza. “As a matter of fact I think we have to go back and let our will be known all over again. Because repeal is even worse then what they were planning before.”

Full repeal of the Affordable Care Act would be delayed two years, but Marty Garvey says that leaves a lot of uncertainty.

“If they can’t come up with a solution after 7 years of working on it,” Garvey said. “I don’t see that a solution is going to come up in 2 years and they are going to get people to agree.”

Garvey says insuring people can help save money on long term medical costs.

“People with sore throats and colds and problems with their health,” Garvey said. “Little problems, they went to the emergency room, and it cost us a lot more money than it does to pay for well care.”

Protestors here are hoping Republicans and Democrats can work together to improve the current bill instead of repealing it.

“They should just improve it, fix the parts that could be improved, and keep the benefits for Americans,” Craig Ehrich “I mean that’s why they go to Washington.”

“I wish that the republicans and the democrats would learn to work together,” Garvey said. “Because we’re all people, when it comes right down to it we’re all people and we should all be caring about each other.”

Right now it’s unclear when or if there will be a Senate Vote to repeal.

“Then the President has tweeted this morning in another shift in policy,” Bill Welsch said. “That perhaps what we should do is let Obamacare fail, which would have an incredible effect on the markets on people rather than trying to sure it up.”

Similar protests were held today in Englewood, Venice and Bradenton.