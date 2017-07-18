Palmetto- A Palmetto man is found guilty of soliciting minors for sex.

31 year old Phillip Michael Dorics was found guilty of 19 counts of sending nude pictures to minors through snapchat and other social media applications. According to the state attorney’s office he sent sexually explicit images of himself to a 15 year old girl and a 16 year old girl, as well as an investigator posing as a 14 year old girl, from June 1st to September 21, 2015. The Herald Tribune says, Dorics could face a maximum sentence of 100 years. His sentencing is scheduled for August 31st. In 2008, Dorics was found not guilty of sexual battery against his nine-year-old stepdaughter, whom he lived with at the time.