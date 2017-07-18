SARASOTA- A living sea wall will soon be installed on the O Leary’s Tiki Bar and Grill shoreline.

Sustainability Manager, Stevie Freeman- Montes says the city got the green light Monday night to start phase 1 of constructing the sea wall.

“And this living sea wall we hope has many environmental benefits, we anticipate it to reduce wave action , reduce erosion and also bring habitat and bio diversity back to the wall,” says Freeman-Montes.

The cost is dependent on the features chosen and Freeman-Montes says this living sea wall will have reef balls.

“Its, 47,000 thousand dollars for the permitting and all the design works, but there are future phases that we’ll do that will have more cost associated with it but we don’t know how much yet,” says Freeman- Montes.

Construction has already began on the sea wall. The living sea wall will be built in front.

“This will have a lot of nooks and crannies and little crevices where fish can hide even oysters can attach to. When it’s a traditional flat sea wall, it’s hard for organisms to attach to it and also fish to hide anywhere and use that as habitat. So this will allow for it to habitat in that area better,” says Freeman Montes.

She says they are collaborating with mote marine to better understand the impacts of sea walls and providing a beautiful view into the bay.

“We also hope to integrate some art pieces on the top that will be aesthetically pleasing, we’ll have some native plantings that will be throughout it and so we hope to definitely have it look nice in addition to creating habitat,”says Freeman- Montes.

The living seawall is not expected to be complete until late fall.