MANATEE- UPDATE:Child protection investigators have located a young girl from Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has located 4-year-old Megan Blakey.

No further information was released.

Child Protection Investigators are attempting to locate Megan Blakey who is believed to be with her father, Michael Blakey. If anyone has information please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011