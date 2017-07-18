SARASOTA – Technology continues to evolve, improving our cell phones, cars, and even surgery. Two OBGYN surgeons on the Suncoast are among the first in the nation to use the latest advancements in surgical technology.

It’s called low impact laparoscopy. It’s new technology improving old techniques, performing surgery inside the body by looking through even smaller cameras from the outside. “It’s unique because they’ve taken methods that we already knew and have already used and they’ve refined them and made them better,” explains Doctor Michael Swor, a Surgical Gynecologist at Swor Women’s Care.

Doctor Swor and Doctor Kelly-Anne Schedd-Hartman (KASH) have successfully performed more than 100 surgeries since first using the equipment from the company ConMed last spring.

“[It’s] super small three millimeter instruments for the minimally invasive GYN surgery that we do and that’s four times smaller than what we had been using,” says Swor.

Combined with safer gas to inflate the abdomen so surgeons can see, patients typically have less pain.

“It’s able to provide a faster recovery for patients, the incisions are much smaller so the cosmetic effect is greater, and the patients report a lot less discomfort immediately,” says KASH.

The outpatient procedure means less time in the hospital, less narcotics, and a lower risk of infection.

Swor says what started out treating minor procedures has grown to all women’s care. “Pelvic pain, infertility, endometriosis, fibroids and even hysterectomy,” says Swor.

It has the potential for less pain and scaring.

“Honestly in women’s health cosmetic effect is really important,” says KASH. “So the fact that they could get back in their bikini and back out on the beach within just a matter of weeks was really just a benefit to them.”

For more information about the procedures you can visit Swor Women’s Care or ConMed.