Manatee- The Manatee County School Board may ask voters to raise taxes.

The board is considering asking voters to raise the current property tax rate of $6.92 for every $1,000 in taxable value by either another 50 cents or $1. According to the herald tribune, board member Dave Miner is adamantly pushing for the $1 increase for four years, which schools superintendent Diana Greene says would bring in an extra $33 million annually. He hoped to get the question on a special election ballot in November.

Yet, so far, other board members are not in favor of a single-issue election that could cost $250,000 or more and have an uncertain outcome.

The sales tax is strictly for capital expenses, such as school construction and equipment.