SARASOTA—The death sentence for Joseph P. Smith, the man convicted of murdering 11-year-old Carlie Brucia, has been vacated

He will receive a new sentencing trial after his motion to vacate his death sentence was partly granted by Sarasota County Judge Charles Roberts today.

The Defense Attorney for Smith requested Capital Punishment be vacated and a sentence of life in prison be imposed for his murder conviction.

The jury’s death recommendation came by a 10-2 vote.

Florida law now states that death sentences must be a decided by a unanimous decision by the jury.

Smith kidnapped, assaulted and killed Brucia Feb. 1, 2004. Smith left her body in the woods behind Central Church of Christ on Proctor Road the new sentencing phase does not throw out his conviction.