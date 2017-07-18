SARASOTA- According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on July 13th 66-year-old Katherine Mackie was leaving mass at St. Martha’s Church when 28-year-old Jason Nathaniel Perez demanding money while cursing, even hitting Mackie in the head.

Mackie started screaming and City Manager Tom Barwin who was on his bike heading to lunch heard the screams and came to the rescue.

Barwin used his previous law enforcement experience to try and de-escalate the situation and asses the safety of the situation.

Within moments two construction workers also stepped in to help subdue the suspect until police arrived.

25-year-old Arnaldo Monrroy, was one of the construction workers who used his martial arts experience to bring Perez down.

While in Jail, Perez told police he had inserted heroin capsules into his rectum and told them he was planning on selling the drugs while in jail.

After police took the defendant to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, SPD took him back to jail.

Perez is in jail on a $35,000 bond and has been arrested three times since November.