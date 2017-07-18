SARASOTA- According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on July 13th 66-year-old Katherine Mackie was leaving mass at St. Martha’s Church when 28-year-old Jason Nathaniel Perez demanding money while cursing, even hitting Mackie in the head.

Mackie started screaming and City Manager Tom Barwin who was on his bike heading to lunch heard the screams and came to the rescue.

Barwin used his previous law enforcement experience to try and de-escalate the situation and asses the safety of the situation.

Within moments two construction workers also stepped in to help subdue the suspect until police arrived.

25-year-old Arnaldo Monrroy, was one of the construction workers who used his martial arts experience to bring Perez down.

While in Jail, Perez told police he had inserted heroin capsules into his rectum and told them he was planning on selling the drugs while in jail.

After police took the defendant to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, SPD took him back to jail.

Perez is in jail on a $35,000 bond and has been arrested three times since November.

SHARE
Previous articleMinimally invasive surgical advancements are on the Suncoast
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.