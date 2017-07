SARASOTA—

Former Cardinal Mooney and Riverview Volleyball Coach Joseph Rohr passed away Monday night in his sleep.

He and his wife, Kristen are well recognized within the indoor and beach volleyball community and have been coaching in Arizona the last several years at Grand Canyon University.

Rohr was a Bayshore High graduate and played professionally most notably on the AVP and Beach Volleyball American tour.

He was 43 years old.