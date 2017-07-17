SARASOTA- Colorado voters are unregistering in record numbers after the announcement of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity (PACEI) requests all states to turn over all voter data.

Florida Secretary of State, Ken Detzner, issued a statement:

“The security of Floridians’ personal information is very important and that is why we will only be sharing information that is already public record (please see my letter from last week attached to this email). Once again, this information is already regularly given out to anyone who makes a public records request to the Department of State as required by Florida law. As my letter stated, the responsibility of the accuracy and fairness of our election process in Florida lies with us, not with the federal government in Washington, D.C.”

On July 6th, Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a temporary restraining order against Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Until the judge decides on the ruling, the defendant is asking all states to withhold voter data.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Election, Ron Turner says, unregistering does not erase your digital past.

Under public record, anyone can access some of your voter information but not social security number, driver license number or signatures.

Since December, the number of registered voters in Sarasota County increased by more than 5,000 despite the lection office receiving about 30 calls about unregistering and privacy concerns.

