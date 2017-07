SARASOTA—A water main break closes part of Beneva Road this morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported both southbound lanes were closed near Beneva Woods Boulevard by the break it happened around 8 am.

The county says, about 100 customers were affected by the break.

The water was turned off at the Lake Arrowhead condos and Beneva Woods’ residence as crews worked to repair the main.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote on twitter this afternoon that the lanes will remain closed overnight.