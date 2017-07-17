SARASOTA–Tervis Tumbler is honored by President Trump at the White House today.

Mr. Trump hosted companies from across the nation, for the made in America product showcase the aim is to highlight American-made products with one company or product chosen from each state.

Tervis and its insulated plastic tumblers represent Florida.

Rogan Donelly, the President of the Venice based company, issued a statement that said in part: “It’s an honor to represent the 700 employees who design, decorate, and build Tervis drinkware with American hands and values.”