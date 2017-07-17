Manatee- Preparations are underway for Snooty’s 69th birthday celebration.

This year’s birthday party for the oldest manatee in captivity will include a special guest wearing a special outfit.

According to the herald tribune, the South Florida museum will conduct closed auditions for residents who applied to be mascots portraying this area’s celebrity sea mammal. One or more individuals chosen by a panel of judges will have the occasional opportunity to don a costume resembling smiling snooty to welcome crowds at the party and other events. Snooty’s 69th birthday bash is this Saturday from 10 am to 2pm. Admission to the party is free and beverages, food and activities will be provided for children, and snooty will enjoy his usual birthday cake of raw fruit and vegetables.