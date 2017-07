SARASOTA — Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan sat down with SNN’s Grant Boxleitner for a wide-ranging interview, covering several issues before he headed back to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

In Part 1, Buchanan talks about the prospects of federal tax reform and why he says it’s so important, including for small businesses. Buchanan says a bill should get done by the end of the year.

He also shared what he’s been hearing from his constituents during his July 4th recess in the district.