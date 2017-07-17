NewsManatee MCSO Looking For Missing Man By SNN Newsroom - July 17, 2017 21 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manatee Bradenton man recovers from Manatee Co. shooting News Tervis Tumbler Honored at White House News Water Main Break Closes Beneva Road Manatee Bradenton Girl Found Dead Manatee Political Corner: Congressman Buchanan talks tax reform MANATEE—The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has located a previously missing and endangered adult. Michael Sweeney, 45, left his home on 65th Avenue West Monday afternoon on a bicycle. Sweeney was located just before 8:30 p.m. Monday and is okay. - Advertisement -POPULAR Inside Sarasota’s second high-angle rescue in a month Sarasota July 10, 2017 Several Young People Injured In 3 Vehicle Crash Manatee July 10, 2017 Expanding Opportunities At Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe News July 10, 2017 Suncoast Man Charged With Animal Cruelty News July 10, 2017 Storm knocks a tree onto a powerline News July 10, 2017 Stay Connected15,959FansLike6,356FollowersFollow1,283SubscribersSubscribe