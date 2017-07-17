SARASOTA – Sarasota police arrested 28-year-old Winton Foulks after finding him slumped over the wheel of his car Friday afternoon.

A witness on US 301 saw the driver asleep in his vehicle and called 911.

Once police arrived, they learned the vehicle was still in drive, but Foulks’ foot was on the brake.

A small child was in the passenger seat.

Sarasota Police Dept. says that given the circumstances, they are thankful nobody was hurt.

“We haven’t seen anything like this with DUI’s recently,” Sarasota Police Dept. Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge, said. “We’re just very grateful that the person that called 911 noticed that something was wrong and this could’ve been much worse. I mean it was a very busy time, it was 4:30 Friday afternoon, and that area of town is very busy.”

Sarasota County Fire Dept. transported Foulks to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

He is now facing DUI and child abuse charges.

The child was taken into custody by his grandmother, and the state attorney’s office is reviewing the charge.