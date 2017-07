BRADENTON – A shooting Sunday night left a Bradenton man with two gunshot wounds.

Two men shot at him at a home in Manatee County, in the 500 block of 60th Ave. West around 11 P.M. Sunday.

A victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim said he was shot by two unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.