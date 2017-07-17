BRADENTON—A 13-year-old Bradenton girl who was reported missing earlier this month, was found dead last week at a nature preserve in Riverview.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public as they investigate the death of Janessa Shannon.

The body of 13-year-old was found by a hiker last Wednesday in a heavily-wooded area of the Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview.

Janessa lived with her mother in Bradenton but was staying with her father in Hillsborough when she disappeared.

Sheriff’s deputies say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Janessa was last seen alive on July 1 at her father’s house in Hillsborough County, But was not reported missing until two days later.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the girl’s homicide.