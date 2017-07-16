MANATEE COUNTY – We are just over two months away from the 2017 World Rowing Championships right here at Nathan Benderson Park.

The opening ceremony is September 23rd. On the eve before the rowers hit the water, you can expect a night filled with entertainment.

The free event will tell the story of Florida’s Suncoast. Some of the acts include Circus Sarasota, Jah Movement Reggae Band, Sarasota Ski A Rees Water Ski team, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and more.

The night isn’t complete without a firework show.

Kick off starts at 5:30 and of course stick with us for all the World Rowing Championship coverage in the coming weeks.