SARASOTA – Sarasota nine, ten and 11-year-old Little League All Stars make it all the way to the State Championship title game but unfortunately, fall short to Plant City 11-1.

But being state runner ups is definitely nothing to be ashamed of. The boys out of Twin Lakes Park made it to the final game in dramatic fashion Saturday night in DeLand, winning in the semis with a walk-off homer.

Manager Bill Lockhart says he’s proud of his team and all the hard work they’ve put in this entire summer.

They’re over-all record is 9 wins, one loss.