CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A fifteen-year-old Punta Gorda teen dies after he is pulled into the Gulf by a rip current Saturday, July 15th.

The Herald-Tribune reports Gody Marcelin was at Boca Grande Beach, preparing for a bible study. Some of his friends saw Marcelin in the water and attempted to save him.

Port Charlotte football coach, Jordan Ingman, says Marcelin was a fun loving man and will be tremendously missed.