PALMETTO – A Palmetto man set an arena football record Saturday, July 15th, with a touchdown reception in 79 consecutive games over several years.

Joe Hills set the new league record Saturday against the Baltimore Brigade. According to the Bradenton Herald, the Tampa Bay Storm receiver says he first started realizing his touchdown streak after game 35.

But Hills says he was just focused on winning championships.

His catch Saturday broke the tie Hills had with Hall of Famer, Damian Harrell.