SARASOTA – One year ago, Anna Hardesty came to Crunch looking for change.

“Doctors told me if I don’t change, I’m not going to live much longer. I had gotten really heavy. I told him, we have to do something, so let’s do it. So he just started me off slow, and worked me up to where I am now.”

She teamed up with Crunch trainer Chris Nelson with a big goal for 2016… 100 pounds.

“It’s been a complete life change. Imagine not being able to get on the floor and play with your grand kids because you can’t get up. Now I can get down on the floor and get back up.”

Anna calls herself a former couch potato but now, she’s active and feeling better than ever.

“I went to work and I went to home, only because I didn’t have any energy to do anything else. And now I don’t stop. I’m on the go all the time.”

Coming to Crunch five days a week, working hard in and out of the gym.

“She trained with me twice a week,” says Nelson. “She did classes I believe every other day on her own. Plus, I sent her workouts I wanted her to do on her own as well. And she knocked it out the park.”

A 2016 home run for Anna, now more than 100 pounds down and counting. She’s determined to lose more in 2017.

“I want to lose another 40 pounds.. That’s my next goal so figuring five pounds a month will make me happy. That’s what I’m hitting for.”

And after one year working as a team for change, Chris says Anna’s hard work says it all.

“I’m like speechless as it is, you know. She has gone above and beyond for a year for me and I’m so proud of everything she’s accomplished.”