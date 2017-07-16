SARASOTA – If you’ve seen the Chick-fil-A on Fruitville looking extra packed this weekend, it’s because Friday was the first timed their doors opened for customers in seven weeks.

And there are new changes to the Fruitville Road location… an expanded kitchen and a double-lane drive-thru, which owner Tricia Mangrum says was much, much needed.

The playground is gone, but in it’s place is new patio seating and a big change outside is the new waterfall fountain.

Mangrum says it hasn’t been easy during remodeling. She says people missed their Chick-fil-A. But now, it’s ready for all their guests.

The Fruitville Chick-fil-A is in the top 20 performing locations in the state.