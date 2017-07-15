SARASOTA – Lions, tigers and bears are longtime residents at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, but they are making room for their newest member, Stella the Sloth.

At only nine months old, you could say Danielle Rosaire is pretty attached.

“She’s like my baby. You know, it’s kind of weird but I have like a little animal baby,” says Rosaire.

Stella will grow to be the size of a medium dog weighting around 20 to 25 pounds.

“These guys are pretty awesome animals. This is our first sloth and these guys I heard can live between 40 and 50 years, so we have a long time to have Stella in our family,” says Rosaire.

Stella is a Linnaeus sloth and the Rosaire family adopted her when she was just four months old.

“She’s living at my house right now until the compound is completed. I think she’s a little bit more spoiled then some of the other animals that have come to us because she was such a young baby. A lot of time we don’t get a lot of baby animals here, so we are going to put a little extra small features in there just for Stella that will make her enclosure special,” says Rosaire.

@HabitatBig has big plans for their newest member, I'll explain tonight on @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/5gMFkxX5Rj — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) July 15, 2017

There are big plans for Baby Stella.

“She‘ll be the animal ambassador for the Big Cat Habitat. There will definitely be a lot of talks about captive and wildlife for sloths, and we stress big here preservation. If you preserve their habitat, you save not only her but everything that lives in that habitat.”