BRADENTON – Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three men involved in a robbery late Friday, July 14th.

The report says three Hispanic men approached 58-year-old David Byrne sitting at the bus stop in the 1800 block of Cortez Road West. One of the suspects punched Byrne who fell to the ground. The men then fled and Byrne realized his wallet was missing.

Byrne sustained minor injuries.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information.