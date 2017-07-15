SARASOTA COUNTY – Divers do their part to keep the ocean blue its sparkling color this weekend.

The Suncoast Reef Rovers gathered at Sharky’s on the Pier for the annual Venice fishing pier underwater cleanup.

Scuba divers made a splash on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, July 15th.

One team of divers searched around the pier for debris such as crab traps, abandoned fishing rods, fishing line and soda cans. The second team hauls the trash up to the pier.

The Venice Police Department patrols the surrounding area, keeping fishermen away from the area so the divers are not disturbed.

Spokesperson Ken Lackmann says his divers have found some unique things in the past.

“Found a gun once and ended up having to turn it over to the police to see if it was part of an investigation. Turned out it wasn’t but we did find a pistol on one of them.”

Lackmann says one of the most common objects found are boat anchors. They refurbish the anchors and give them to the police department or a volunteer organization.