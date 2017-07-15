MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County residents are hanging out with the Sheriff’s Office this weekend.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department hosted a community barbecue at Pride Park in Bradenton Saturday, July 15th.

Hot dogs sizzled as residents had the chance to speak one on one with law enforcement from the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department, sharing their concerns they have for their community.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says his department hosts these events because they need the citizens just as much as the citizens need them.

“They trust us enough to give us information you know it’s important. The community and law enforcement have to work together. It doesn’t work any other way when we work together we can help solve issues in any given community.”

Wells says he’s seen more members of the community reach out to law enforcement because of gatherings like this.

Watch out for another barbecue sometime before the end of the year.