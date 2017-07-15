SARASOTA COUNTY – Local police departments and fire departments square off for a good cause. Suncoast Blood Bank linked up with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department, fire department, and other city police departments for a blood drive Saturday, July 15th.

With less people in town during the summertime, the blood supply gets low and demand is higher.

Whichever agency donates the most blood will win a trophy. Assistant Fire Chief Rod Vanorsdol says giving any amount of blood can save a life.

“I know for some of the patients what we call are trauma alert which is a patient severely injured from a trauma like a car accident or something like that. They can use literally liters of blood in resuscitating that patient. So it’s really important that they have that blood supply available right here right now.”

Suncoast Blood Bank provides blood for all the local hospitals in Sarasota County.